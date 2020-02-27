Cab Passenger Attempts To Kill Self By Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

About two weeks after a young man named Daibo Davies took his own life by jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos after alighting from a cab, another man has replicated the same act from on top the same bridge.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, has since raised concerns on factors responsible for such behaviour.

Unlike in the first case where the victim died, the yet to be identified young man was immediately rescued by operatives of Rapid Response Squad stationed on top of the bridge.

He was said to have ordered Uber, a car hailing service, from the Igando area of Lagos before telling the driver he wanted to urinate when they got on the popular bridge.

Last night RRS officers on 3MB helped rescue this man who attempted suicide by diving into the lagoon. He alighted from a call cab saying he wanted to urinate but jumped off the Bridge. Luckily he landed on the log of wood in the lagoon before being rescued to the hospital. ð pic.twitter.com/KYdsjGRB4J — Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos767) February 27, 2020

Quoting driver of the cab in a post on Twitter on Thursday, the RRS said, “On getting to the bridge, he asked me whether this was Third Mainland Bridge and I answered yes.

“He told me that he was pressed and that I should wait for him to ease himself. I was curious. At this time, he was forcing to me wait.

“I stylishly drove him to the point where Rapid Response Squad were standing inward Lagos.

“I practically told him I was no longer interested in the trip before I approached the police officers leaving him inside the car.

“Before he jumped, one of the police officers who saw him approached the railings of the bridge and persuaded him not to jump.

“He was thereafter taken to Lagos State Teaching Hospital from where he was referred to LUTH. The incident was reported at Adekunle Police Station, Yaba.”