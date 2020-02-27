Cab Passenger Attempts To Kill Self By Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, has since raised concerns on factors responsible for such behaviour.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2020

 

About two weeks after a young man named Daibo Davies took his own life by jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos after alighting from a cab, another man has replicated the same act from on top the same bridge.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, has since raised concerns on factors responsible for such behaviour.

Unlike in the first case where the victim died, the yet to be identified young man was immediately rescued by operatives of Rapid Response Squad stationed on top of the bridge.

He was said to have ordered Uber, a car hailing service, from the Igando area of Lagos before telling the driver he wanted to urinate when they got on the popular bridge.

Quoting driver of the cab in a post on Twitter on Thursday, the RRS said, “On getting to the bridge, he asked me whether this was Third Mainland Bridge and I answered yes.

“He told me that he was pressed and that I should wait for him to ease himself. I was curious. At this time, he was forcing to me wait.

“I stylishly drove him to the point where Rapid Response Squad were standing inward Lagos.

“I practically told him I was no longer interested in the trip before I approached the police officers leaving him inside the car.

“Before he jumped, one of the police officers who saw him approached the railings of the bridge and persuaded him not to jump.

“He was thereafter taken to Lagos State Teaching Hospital from where he was referred to LUTH. The incident was reported at Adekunle Police Station, Yaba.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Electronics Commission Announces Monthly Fee For Nigerians Without Electricity Meters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Ighalo Over N1.75m Scam
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military JUST IN: Soldier Kills Four Colleagues, Self In Borno
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal How Metuh Tried To Humiliate Me —Justice Abang
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Pope Francis Falls Sick A Day After Supporting People With Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Impeachment Of Kogi Ex-Deputy Governor, Achuba, Declared Illegal By Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Electronics Commission Announces Monthly Fee For Nigerians Without Electricity Meters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Ighalo Over N1.75m Scam
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military JUST IN: Soldier Kills Four Colleagues, Self In Borno
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal How Metuh Tried To Humiliate Me —Justice Abang
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Pope Francis Falls Sick A Day After Supporting People With Coronavirus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Impeachment Of Kogi Ex-Deputy Governor, Achuba, Declared Illegal By Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal German Company Barred From Doing Business In Nigeria By Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Coalition Of Lawyers Asks EFCC To Revisit Case Of Forgery Against Nigerian Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Approves Construction Of Road Linking Niger Republic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Ruling On Bayelsa Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military JUST IN: African Union To Deploy 3,000 Soldiers To Niger, Mali, Others Over Terrorism
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Student Drowns Hours After Matriculation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad