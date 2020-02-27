Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia Suspends Visa For Pilgrims

The foreign ministry said on Thursday it suspended entry to the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque temporarily.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2020


 

Saudi Arabia has suspended visas for pilgrims wishing to visit Mecca over Coronavirus fears, AFP reports.

It said it was also suspending visas for tourists visiting from countries where the new virus is a “danger”.

Even as the number of fresh cases declines at the epicenter of the disease in China, there has been a sudden increase in parts of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Iran has emerged as a major hotspot in the region, where 15 people have succumbed to the disease — officially known as COVID-19.

The Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain have also announced additional cases this week.

SaharaReporters, New York

