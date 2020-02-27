German Company Barred From Doing Business In Nigeria By Court

The Nigerian Government has secured an ex-parte order restraining a German firm from doing business in Nigeria.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, gave the order against Andreas Stihl Ag and co. Kg.

The company is alleged to have been operating without properly registering with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The case is being prosecuted by the Federal Government pursuant to Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

The summary of the case against the defendants were deposed before Justice I.E. Ekwo by A.K. Akilu, Chief State Counsel in the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation for the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

It reads, “Hans Peter Sthil, Eva Mayr, Bertram Kandziora, Karl Dieter Angler, Wolfgang Zahn and Nikolas Stihl, all of Badstrasse 115, 71336 Walblingen, Baden-Wurttemburg, Germany, while working for Adreas Stihl Ag & Co. Kg, being a company incorporated in Germany, at various dates for several years and at different locations in Nigeria, including Abuja and Lagos, carried out business of selling chainsaws and other handheld power equipment including trimmers, blowers, grinders and high-pressure washers without prior incorporation in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission.”

Delivering his ruling, Justice Ekwo said, “An order is hereby made issuing a criminal summons against the defendants, in this case, to compel their attendance in court for the purpose of arraignment and trial in respect of charge No.FHC/ABJ/CR/38/2020.

“An order of interlocutory injunction is hereby made restraining the defendants, and all traders, dealers from the continuance of public display in any market in Nigeria, advertising for sale, the sale of Stihl Chain or its related products or accessories anywhere in Nigerian market which said acts constitute offences and formed the basis of charge No.FHC/ABJ/CR/38/2020 pending the conclusion of the trial.”

The judge adjourned the case until March 4, 2020 for further hearing.