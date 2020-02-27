Nigerian Government Approves Construction Of Road Linking Niger Republic

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2020

 

Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the Nigerian Government had approved N29.2bn to construct two roads linking Nigeria’s borders with the Republic of Niger.

Fashola disclosed this after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

One of the roads, Kurnya-Babura-Niger Republic border, is estimated to cost N19.7bn and will pass through Jigawa State.

The second road, Bale-Kurdella-Niger Republic border, passes through Sokoto State and terminates at the country’s border with Niger.

The sum of N9.5bn was approved for the road by the FEC.

Fashola said the roads would promote economic activities across the borders.

He added that the roads would position Nigeria for effective implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

He said, “It is not only critical to execute our mandate under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and ministerial mandate to improve infrastructure, but also for the enablement of business across borders particularly now that we have taken an affirmative position on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“The market in that area of the country (Nigeria/Niger borders) does a lot of trade across borders. So, this is a good boost for business as well.”


 

