Nigerians Protest Against Buhari’s Government In Canada Over Insecurity, Others

A group, Concerned Nigerians in Canada, has protested against President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, describing it as a failure over unfulfilled promises made to citizens.

The group asked Buhari to immediately resign from office following the rising spate of insecurity and poverty in the country.

According to the group, the administration of Buhari had failed woefully in protecting Nigerians and creating avenues for economic empowerment for the people.

In a statement by Convener of the group, Olujimi Adekanle, and addressed to House of Commons Government of Canada, Catholic Archdiocese of Canada, Amnesty International among others, Concerned Nigerians in Canada disclosed that they embarked on the protest to expose Buhari’s failures to the world.

The statement reads, “We want to register our fears and utter disappointment at the leadership and government of President Muhammed Buhari.

“Events and heart-breaking happenings in our country as a result of gross incompetence of the Buhari administration can no longer be tolerated judging by the humongous negative effect they are having on our nation.

“We unequivocally submit that Buhari's government has failed in all departments of governance and he has become nothing but a puppet in the hands of his cabal.

“The recent infighting between the National Security Adviser, General Monguno (retd), and Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, is a signal that all is not well with Nigeria’s security system. Buhari has totally lost it.

“Nigeria went in search of solution and elected a problem, today we have graduated to the third position in global terrorism index after Syria and Iran.

“What is obvious to the whole world is that rather than face good governance and delivery of his campaign promises for public good, Buhari and his cohorts have continued to engage in lethargic divisive ethnic and sectarian sentimentality with alarming impunity.

“We can no longer entrust our collective destiny in the hands of such wicked leaders and therefore call on Nigerian patriots world over to rise up to this occasion to join us to resist Buhari's government of total failure.

“We want to assure you that this protest will be staged round the globe to finally end a grossly incompetent and self-centred government.

“We beckon on all well-meaning Nigerians to support us in our quest to take our Nigeria back from evil leaders benefiting from terror in our nation.”