OkadaBan: Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesting Special Needs Persons, Arrest Leaders

The police in Lagos fired tear gas at persons living with disabilities, who embarked on a peaceful demonstration in Ikeja, the state capital, to register their displeasure over the ban on commercial motorcycles known as Okada in parts of the city.

Five of the leaders of the protesters were also arrested by the police, who were working under direct orders from the state government.

After the arrest, the police begged the other protesters to disperse as their presence was embarrassing the government.

In a statement by the Enough Is Enough, the rights group said that government must understand that it was voted to power by the people and must listen to their demands.

“While we understand and support the Lagos State Government's position on security and safety, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration have a responsibility to engage the citizens they represent and on this we stand with the PLWDs.”

The Lagos State Government had on January 27, 2020 announced a ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in parts of the city citing security reasons for its decision.

The ban, which took effect on February 1, has been met with stiff criticisms from ordinary and prominent Nigerians, who all say it was not in the best interest of the masses.