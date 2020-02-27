Pope Francis Falls Sick A Day After Supporting People With Coronavirus

Head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has missed a planned mass with clergymen in Rome, Italy, due to an unspecified illness.

The 83-year-old pontiff is said to have had a ‘slight indisposition’ but would proceed with the rest of his activities for the day.

There was no word about the nature of his illness but the pope was seen coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday Mass, according to Metro UK.

On Wednesday, he said, “I wish, again, to express my closeness to those who are ill with Coronavirus and to health-care workers who are caring for them.”

The latest development comes after an outbreak of Coronavirus in Italy that has infected more than 400 people and seen 12 deaths.

Rome had three cases, but all were cured.