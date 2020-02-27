Teachers In Police Custody For Raping Students

The suspects (name withheld) were arrested by the police and held in custody pending investigation into the allegations against them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2020

The police have arrested three teachers for allegedly raping students in Osi Grammar School, Osi Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area and All Soul's Grammar School in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Sunday Abutu, also confirmed the arrests on Wednesday.

Abutu said the suspects allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victims.

According to him, the teachers were reported to the police through a petition received from an activist that the suspects allegedly molested the victims sexually.

He said, “The suspects, one from Osi Grammar School and two from All Soul’s Grammar School, are in our custody and are giving us useful information.

“We have invited the victims and they are giving useful information to us, as well.

“But as of now, the victim from Osi Grammar School declined the allegation while being interrogated. But we are not resting, we will get to the root of the matter.”

Abutu said the victims from All Soul’s have been invited by the police for interrogation, saying they were yet to give information concerning the incident.

SaharaReporters, New York

