BREAKING: 28 Persons Identified, Quarantined In Ogun After Contact With Italian Coronavirus Patient

At least 28 persons have been identified and quarantined in Ogun State after they came in contact with Nigeria's first case of Coronavirus, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The index case, an Italian, came into Nigeria on Monday aboard Turkish Airlines and went straight to Ewekoro, Ogun State, where he had contact with several Lafarge employees.

Following an exclusive report on the incident and how the Italian exposed several persons to danger in Lagos and Ogun by SaharaReporters, government has since shut down the cement factory in Ewekoro and quarantined several employees of Lafarge to avoid a spread of the deadly virus.