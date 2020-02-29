Coronavirus: 594 New Persons Test Positive In South Korea

This was disclosed on Saturday as the country tested thousands of residents in the South-Eastern city of Daegu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 29, 2020

At least 594 persons have tested positive to Coronavirus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This was disclosed on Saturday as the country tested thousands of residents in the South-Eastern city of Daegu.

The new confirmed cases brings the total number of infections in the state to 2,931.

Globally, 2,867 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the virus in China in early January. 

Nigeria recorded first case of the virus on Friday and at least 28 persons have been quarantined in Ogun State where the infected Italian had contact with several persons.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Italian Coronavirus Patient Had Contact With Several Persons In Ogun State Before Being Moved To Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Shuts Down Lafarge In Ogun State, Arrests Man Who Drove Italian Infected With Coronavirus To Lagos After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Warns Citizens In Nigeria About Coronavirus
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPOSED: Italian Who Brought Coronavirus To Lagos Visited Ogun State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Persons Who Had Contact With Italian Patient Identified
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Italian Coronavirus Patient Had Contact With Several Persons In Ogun State Before Being Moved To Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Shuts Down Lafarge In Ogun State, Arrests Man Who Drove Italian Infected With Coronavirus To Lagos After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption How Saraki Allegedly Diverted N100m Monthly For Eight Years
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Warns Citizens In Nigeria About Coronavirus
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPOSED: Italian Who Brought Coronavirus To Lagos Visited Ogun State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Popular Businessman In Ondo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Persons Who Had Contact With Italian Patient Identified
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Malami Orders Police To Unseal Peace Corps Headquarters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, Was Sacked While In London
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Mongolia President Quarantined After Visit To China
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Entertainment Car Theft: Court Grants Musician, Iyanya, N20m Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad