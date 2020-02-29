Coronavirus: 594 New Persons Test Positive In South Korea

At least 594 persons have tested positive to Coronavirus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This was disclosed on Saturday as the country tested thousands of residents in the South-Eastern city of Daegu.

The new confirmed cases brings the total number of infections in the state to 2,931.

Globally, 2,867 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the virus in China in early January.

Nigeria recorded first case of the virus on Friday and at least 28 persons have been quarantined in Ogun State where the infected Italian had contact with several persons.