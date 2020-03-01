Coronavirus: Aviation Agency Urges Travellers To Obey Directives Of Port Health Officials In Nigeria

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has advised all air passengers to obey directives issued by officials of Port Health Services at various points of entry into the country.

The agency disclosed that it was working with relevant authorities like the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

A statement by Capt. Musa Nuhu, Director-General, NCAA, said that it was necessary for passengers to heed to the guidance of health officials at airports on the use of screening forms and other measures put in place.

He said, “Travellers returning from countries experiencing community transmission of the COVID-19 should present themselves to Port Health Services on arrival at the Point of Entry – International Airport.

“Travellers who develop signs and symptoms of the disease after returning from a trip abroad are to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility or call the NCDC on 0800-970000-10.

“NCAA is committed to the safety of travellers and Nigeria’s National Health Security and will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure both.”

Nuhu said the agency would continue to ensure that airlines assist with the tracking of passengers, who may have come in contact with the Italian that brought the virus into the country on Monday, February 24.

At least 100 persons, who came in contact with the Italian, have been identified by the Lagos and Ogun governments while the cement factory he visited and the clinic he was initially taken to for treatment had all been temporarily shut down as safety precaution.