Coronavirus: Aviation Agency Urges Travellers To Obey Directives Of Port Health Officials In Nigeria

The agency disclosed that it was working with relevant authorities like the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2020

 

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has advised all air passengers to obey directives issued by officials of Port Health Services at various points of entry into the country.

The agency disclosed that it was working with relevant authorities like the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

A statement by Capt. Musa Nuhu, Director-General, NCAA, said that it was necessary for passengers to heed to the guidance of health officials at airports on the use of screening forms and other measures put in place.

He said, “Travellers returning from countries experiencing community transmission of the COVID-19 should present themselves to Port Health Services on arrival at the Point of Entry – International Airport.

“Travellers who develop signs and symptoms of the disease after returning from a trip abroad are to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility or call the NCDC on 0800-970000-10.

“NCAA is committed to the safety of travellers and Nigeria’s National Health Security and will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure both.”

Nuhu said the agency would continue to ensure that airlines assist with the tracking of passengers, who may have come in contact with the Italian that brought the virus into the country on Monday, February 24.

At least 100 persons, who came in contact with the Italian, have been identified by the Lagos and Ogun governments while the cement factory he visited and the clinic he was initially taken to for treatment had all been temporarily shut down as safety precaution. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun Governments Identify 100 More Persons Who Contacted Italian Patient
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus Patient Moved To Upgraded Facility By Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Five Foreigners Placed Under Surveillance In Cross River
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Shuts Down Lafarge In Ogun State, Arrests Man Who Drove Italian Infected With Coronavirus To Lagos After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Yet To Sanction Travel, Trade Ban For Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism DSS Launches Manhunt For Journalist Over Report On Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, Monguno
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics How Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, Was Sacked While In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Can Make My Son Chief Of Staff And Nothing Will Happen –Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Claims Buhari Ordered Arrest, Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Who Bought SIM Card Previously Used By Daughter, Hanan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun Governments Identify 100 More Persons Who Contacted Italian Patient
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Forum Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria To Avoid War
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus Patient Moved To Upgraded Facility By Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Five Foreigners Placed Under Surveillance In Cross River
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Personnel Allegedly Rapes Two Underage Girls In Bayelsa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Shuts Down Lafarge In Ogun State, Arrests Man Who Drove Italian Infected With Coronavirus To Lagos After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Yet To Sanction Travel, Trade Ban For Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad