Coronavirus: Five Foreigners Placed Under Surveillance In Cross River

At least five foreign nationals have been placed under surveillance in Calabar, Cross River State, by government after flying into the city on Friday.

According to Commissioner of Health in the state, Beta Edu, the five persons are two Europeans, one Indian and two Chinese.

The commissioner said, “We got their bio-data and asked them to self-isolate. And of course, we gave them the thermometer and got their contacts.

“We have been following up with them. None of them has shown any symptom so far. Two of the foreigners are from Europe, one from India and two from China.

“Our isolation centre is ready and protocols have been sent to all health workers.

“Special protective equipment has been sent to all health workers, the army, paramilitary agencies and private practitioners across the state.”

The first case of the virus was announced on Friday morning by the Lagos State Government after an Italian brought in the disease.