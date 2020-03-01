Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun Governments Identify 100 More Persons Who Contacted Italian Patient

The governments of Lagos and Ogun have identified at least 100 persons, who came in contact with the Italian that brought Coronavirus into Nigeria.

The index case entered the country through Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Monday and travelled to Ogun State where he visited Lafarge, a cement company in Ewekoro.

At least 36 persons have been quarantined in the state following the confirmation of the index case.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, disclosed that the patient was clinically stable and had no signs of respiratory symptoms, which could make his infection contagious.

Abayomi also said over 100 contacts with the Coronavirus index case had been identified and followed up.

He said, “By Saturday, his symptoms had subsided. He hasn’t developed any respiratory symptoms and we are quite happy about that because if he has respiratory symptoms like coughing and sneezing, which makes the disease more contagious.”