Group Urges Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs Over Rising Insecurity In Nigeria

The group made the call while embarking on a peaceful demonstration to register their displeasure over the killing of innocent Nigerians especially Christians by Boko Haram terrorists in the Northern part of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2020

A civil rights group based in Benin, Edo State, Talakawa's Parliament, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs for inefficiency especially as insecurity worsens in Nigeria.

The group made the call while embarking on a peaceful demonstration to register their displeasure over the killing of innocent Nigerians especially Christians by Boko Haram terrorists in the Northern part of the country. 

Addressing journalists during the march, Speaker of Talakawa's Parliament, Marxist Kola Edokpayi, also called on the Edo State Government to secure the lives and property of residents against rampaging herdsmen. 

Edokpayi urged federal lawmakers not to pass the bill seeking the establishment of an agency for repentant and deradicalised Boko Haram terrorists into law so that the killing of innocent Nigerians will not be legitimised.

