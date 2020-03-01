NSCDC Personnel Allegedly Rapes Two Underage Girls In Bayelsa

According to reports, the girls, aged 10 and 12, were lured into his apartment where he raped them at different times in Nembe-Bassambiri community in Bayelsa State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2020


 

A member of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has been accused of raping two underage girls.

According to reports, the girls, aged 10 and 12, were lured into his apartment where he raped them at different times in Nembe-Bassambiri community in Bayelsa State.

The case had been reported to the police in the area.

According to the victims’ mother, the incident was already causing the children psychological trauma.

Meanwhile, the command has confirmed that it received a report regarding the alleged defilement of two underage sisters in Nembe by one of its personnel.

In a statement, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Diri-Ogbere Solomon, stated that the NSCDC was on top of the matter and that if the information was found to be correct about the alleged crime, the suspect would face the full wrath of the law.

He stated that the situation was being handled appropriately as disciplinary measures were being instituted, adding that the agency would not hide any of its personnel found to have committed such a crime.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Leaked Audio Exposes Amnesty Boss Dokubo's Plans To 'Steal' N4.88bn
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Popular Businessman In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mike Ozekhome Fights To Keep His Brief As Lawyer of Fictitious Companies
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Lalong Pardons Prisoner Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
CRIME EFCC Arraigns Man Over N320 Million Ponzi Scheme
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Corruption Speakership: Court Adjourns Suit Seeking Gbajabiamila’s Disqualification
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics How Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, Was Sacked While In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism DSS Launches Manhunt For Journalist Over Report On Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, Monguno
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Malami Orders Police To Unseal Peace Corps Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Debunks Report Of Attack On Maimalari Barracks By Terrorists
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus Patient Moved To Upgraded Facility By Lagos Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Shuts Down Lafarge In Ogun State, Arrests Man Who Drove Italian Infected With Coronavirus To Lagos After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun Governments Identify 100 More Persons Who Contacted Italian Patient
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Persons Who Had Contact With Italian Patient Identified
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Yet To Sanction Travel, Trade Ban For Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo Government To Convey Emergency Meeting Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Italian Coronavirus Patient Had Contact With Several Persons In Ogun State Before Being Moved To Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad