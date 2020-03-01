Victims Of Boko Haram Attack In Adamawa Get Relief Items

Governor Fintiri while thanking the delegation for the gesture, assured that his administration would ensure that the items were delivered to affected persons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2020

 

Weeks after Boko Haram's devastating rampage in Garkida town in Adamawa State, the Nigerian Government on Sunday provided relief materials including foodstuffs, mats and blankets to surviving victims.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Faruq, presented the materials to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

She said, “We will soon sit with the State Emergency Management Agency to do the needs assessment on how we are going to move to support the state government in other critical areas of social infrastructures.”

He said, “We have a good synergy with the North-East Development Commission and we will see how we can move in immediately to start reconstructing affected infrastructure in Garkida so that things can return to normal there.”

 

