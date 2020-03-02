CHRICED Condemns DSS Harassment Of Premium Times Journalists

DSS officers have attempted to arrest Ogundipe to force him to reveal his source of the said report, forcing the journalist to go into hiding to avoid being picked up by the secret police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2020

Civil rights group, CHRICED, has condemned the intimidation and harassment of Premium Times journalists, Samuel Ogundipe and Editor-in-Chief, Muskilu Mojeed, by the Department of State Services over a report exposing the crisis between National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno and Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Criticising the action of the security service, Executive Director of CHRICED, Comrade Ibrahim Zikirullahi, in a statement posited that it was shameful for the DSS to harass journalists exposing abnormalities in the Presidency.

He said, “With these facts so well established, it is condemnable that the DSS is again resorting to the discredited tactic of hounding journalists to force them to divulge the source of the leaked memo. 

“No matter the level of intimidation, the truth remains that the Buhari regime has the duty to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. 

“The current reality is that life has become so cheap, and so devalued that citizens now live in fear, and are reluctant to travel across the country. 

“Those are the realities, which should bother the DSS, not how to harass and intimidate journalists who exhibited courage and candour by alerting the nation about the wrangling which undermined the nation’s ability to secure itself.”

CHRICED urged the DSS to immediately end the ongoing harassment and hounding of Premium Times editors and reporters. 

SaharaReporters, New York

