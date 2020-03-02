Coronavirus: Mother, Daughter Become First Indonesia Patients

Indonesia has recorded its first two cases of coronavirus

A 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter have become the first confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Indonesia.

According to Reuters, the two women tested positive to the deadly virus after coming in contact with an infected Japanese national.

The discovery comes after some medical experts raised concerns about a lack of vigilance and a risk of undetected cases in the South-East Asian country of more than 260 million people, while authorities have defended screening processes.

President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said on Monday, “After checks, they were in a sick state. This morning, I got a report that the mother and daughter tested positive for coronavirus.”

The pair are being treated at Jakarta's Sulianti Saroso Infectious Diseases Hospital.