Groups Demand Dismissal Of FIIRO Ex-Chairman, Chima Igwe, Over Certificate Forgery, Lying Under Oath

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institution, Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, Lagos, have called for the dismissal of Chima Igwe from public service over certificate forgery.

The groups, under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee, FIIRO branch, in a letter to the Committee on Establishment of FIIRO Board, stated that Igwe should be dismissed from service in line with the extant Public Service Rule and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The groups stated that the penalty for dismissal should apply as stated in PSR 030407, adding that dismissal as stipulated by the PSR is the only acceptable disciplinary action for serious misconduct.

“The ICPC report is a public document today and as at February 9, 2020, he did not possess a PhD. Subsequent upon that, he should be prosecuted for forgery as a crime against the state.

"He should be tried for forgery and impersonation referred to as gross misconduct according to PSR 030407.

“That whereas Igwe got promotion and appointment through the fraudulent claims, many officers had been stagnated for several years for inability to acquire PhD. This injustice must be addressed and remedied.

“To further worsen the situation, Igwe swore to an affidavit at Federal High Court, Abuja, on June 14, 2019. This is a pure case of lying under on oath before the Honourable Court as Igwe knew he had neither completed his PhD nor defended his thesis.

“To save the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, from the heavy burden of litigation arising from this, he must be dismissed to face impending prosecution,” the groups requested.

The groups further called for the questioning of a fresh certificate presented by Igwe in his bid to be reinstated as head of the research institute.

They claimed that while every institution had specified number of years for completion of a degree before termination of studentship, Igwe’s sudden presentation of his certificate calls for questioning and investigation.

“In fact, this latest document calls for further questioning as every university in the world has rules governing termination of studentship after certain number of sessions provided the candidate formally defer his admission status subject to the approval of the Senate.

“How a university graduated a candidate after 21 years of enrolment calls for serious questioning on the quality of certification.

“Stemming from this development, it beats human imagination in the present day proliferation of research ideas and sporadic daily research result turnout that a thesis being done for almost two decade is adjudged good enough for an award of PhD,” the groups added.