HEDA Petitions Solicitor-General Of Nigeria Over 23 Corruption Cases

The Solicitor-General of the Federation has been asked to provide information on about 23 high-profile cases of corruption transferred to it by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

The cases were transferred in August last year through a presidential directive.

Citing media reports, HEDA said the transfer by the panel was effected sometime in August 2019 but months after that period, the public had been left in the dark on the progress of the cases.

Invoking the Freedom of Information Act, HEDA in a petition signed by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju and addressed to the Solicitor-General, Mr Tayo Apata (SAN), said the public deserves to know the status of those case.

In the request, HEDA gave a seven-day notice to the Solicitor-General in accordance with the provision of the FOI Act.

Suraju said, “Since the transfer of these high-profile cases, nothing appears to have been done.

“HEDA has been watching with keen interest. Nigerians have been waiting since the transfer of the cases but nothing has been done. It is important to know what has happened to these crucial cases.”