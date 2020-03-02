HEDA Petitions Solicitor-General Of Nigeria Over 23 Corruption Cases

The cases were transferred in August last year through a presidential directive.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2020

The Solicitor-General of the Federation has been asked to provide information on about 23 high-profile cases of corruption transferred to it by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property. 

The cases were transferred in August last year through a presidential directive.

Citing media reports, HEDA said the transfer by the panel was effected sometime in August 2019 but months after that period, the public had been left in the dark on the progress of the cases.

Invoking the Freedom of Information Act, HEDA in a petition signed by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju and addressed to the Solicitor-General, Mr Tayo Apata (SAN), said the public deserves to know the status of those case.

In the request, HEDA gave a seven-day notice to the Solicitor-General in accordance with the provision of the FOI Act.

Suraju said, “Since the transfer of these high-profile cases, nothing appears to have been done. 

“HEDA has been watching with keen interest. Nigerians have been waiting since the transfer of the cases but nothing has been done. It is important to know what has happened to these crucial cases.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption How Saraki Allegedly Diverted N100m Monthly For Eight Years
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Coalition Of Lawyers Asks EFCC To Revisit Case Of Forgery Against Nigerian Minister
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Reps Ask Buhari To Sack NEMA DG For ‘Embezzling Over N33billion’
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Uphold's Jolly Nyame's Jail Sentence — But Only For 12 Years
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Books Despite Dedicating 13 Pages Of His Book To Corruption, Jonathan Avoids Dasuki Like A Plague
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Four Dangote Staff For 'Diverting' 800 Bags Of Cement Worth N15million
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism DSS Launches Manhunt For Journalist Over Report On Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, Monguno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I Can Make My Son Chief Of Staff And Nothing Will Happen –Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism JUST IN: DSS Lays Siege To Premium Times Office, Attempts To Arrest Editor-In-Chief
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Adjourns Zamfara APC Review Application Until March 17
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics How Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, Was Sacked While In London
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Forum Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria To Avoid War
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism DSS Denies Launching Manhunt For Premium Times Journalists Over Report On Kyari, Monguno
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Agriculture Minister Of Agriculture Decries High Cost Of Rice In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Five Foreigners Placed Under Surveillance In Cross River
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Claims Buhari Ordered Arrest, Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Who Bought SIM Card Previously Used By Daughter, Hanan
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad