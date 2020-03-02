ICPC Arrests Two Sri-Lankans With Malaysian Passports At Abuja Airport

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2020

 

Officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission on Sunday arrested two Sri-Lankans at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with Malaysian passports.

An airport official told SaharaReporters that it was the second time in 2020 that Sri-Lankans would be arrested for the same offence at the airport.

According to the source, the two suspects were with the Malaysian passports and equally holding one-way tickets to London Heathrow.

The suspects were identified as Vinith Ukantharaba with passport number A33807225 and Satithinyara Kantharasa with passport number A532343523.

It was however, gathered that the suspects connived with some officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service at the airport to travel out of the country with invalid documents.

The source gave the name of one of the alleged immigration officers arrested alongside the suspects as Babatunde Ahmed.

It was gathered that all suspects were still in detention of ICPC and were making confessional statements.

Efforts to get more information from the Public Relations Officer of NIS, Mr Sunday James, proved abortive as he didn’t respond to calls made to his phone by our correspondent.

SaharaReporters, New York

