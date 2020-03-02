JUST IN: Saudi Arabia Records First Coronavirus Case

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the detection of the first Coronavirus case in the country, according to AFP.

The country said the patient was a Saudi national travelling from Iran to the Kingdom through Bahrain.

The death toll from the new virus surpassed 3,000 on Monday as more people died in China and Iran.

Meanwhile, European Union President, Ursula von der Leyen, said the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control had increased its risk assessment for Europeans after Italy’s outbreak doubled in 48 hours.