BREAKING: Reps May Shut National Assembly For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Fears

The resolution, which was an amendment to an original motion moved by Hon. Onyime Idem representing Akwa Ibom, came from the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2020


The House of Representatives on Tuesday considered a motion seeking the suspension of plenary in both chambers of the National Assembly for two weeks over Coronavirus.

The resolution is however, subject to Senate concurrence before it can be effective. 

The National Assembly management did not put any preventive measure in place like hand sanitizers for members and staff at the entry points when our correspondent visited the complex on Tuesday. 
 

