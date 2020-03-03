BREAKING: Reps May Shut National Assembly For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Fears



The House of Representatives on Tuesday considered a motion seeking the suspension of plenary in both chambers of the National Assembly for two weeks over Coronavirus.

The resolution, which was an amendment to an original motion moved by Hon. Onyime Idem representing Akwa Ibom, came from the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

The resolution is however, subject to Senate concurrence before it can be effective.

The National Assembly management did not put any preventive measure in place like hand sanitizers for members and staff at the entry points when our correspondent visited the complex on Tuesday.

