BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor



The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has upheld its earlier decision, which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the election in the state.

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the apex court held that the application was lacking in merit.

The judge said, "To ask us to set aside the judgment of this court is an invitation to sit on our own judgment.

"This application is hereby dismissed."

Ihedioha had approached the apex court to review its January 14, 2020 ruling that nullified his initial victory in the election.

