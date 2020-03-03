BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the apex court held that the application was lacking in merit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2020


The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has upheld its earlier decision, which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the election in the state. 

The judge said, "To ask us to set aside the judgment of this court is an invitation to sit on our own judgment. 

"This application is hereby dismissed." 

Ihedioha had approached the apex court to review its January 14, 2020 ruling that nullified his initial victory in the election.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

