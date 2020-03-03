Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Abuja on Monday, said that passengers provided inaccurate contact on the flight form they filled.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2020

The Nigerian Government has said that it is experiencing challenges in searching for the other 155 passengers on the flight that brought the infected Italian to Nigeria aboard Turkish Airline.

He however, said that some had been contacted and were cooperating with the relevant agencies.

 He said, “We cannot give a fixed figure on the contact tracing because it is a continuing process.

“But the only one we know for sure is the 155 passengers who were on the aircraft with him (the Italian) and those ones are being tracked and we have been talking to them and we are getting cooperation.

“There have been a few challenges. Some people gave telephone numbers that didn’t work or said switched off.

“There are some who probably don’t have telephones or some who are new arrivals in Nigeria.

“They are not yet registered with any telephone company, but there are ways in which they can be found. Some have probably left the country if they were to be here for a day or two.”

Ehanire reiterated that aside from the Italian, others tested in the country were negative.

