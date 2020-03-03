Coronavirus: WHO Sends Experts To Iran To Curb Spread Of Virus

The World Health Organisation has sent a team of experts to Iran to identify transmission dynamics and at-risk populations as well as provide guidance on strengthening and scaling up the response and readiness efforts.

The plane that landed in Tehran, capital of Iran, arrived along with a shipment containing medical supplies and protective equipment to support over 15,000 health workers and enough laboratory kits to test and diagnose nearly 100,000 people.

The team will work with health authorities and other stakeholders to review ongoing readiness and response efforts, visit designated health facilities, laboratories and points of entry, and provide technical guidance.

According to WHO, the objectives of the mission are to "identify transmission dynamics and at-risk populations; provide guidance on strengthening and scaling up the response to the ongoing outbreak, including agreement on priority control measures; and provide guidance on strengthened readiness for areas not yet affected by the outbreak."

Cases with a travel history to the Islamic Republic of Iran have also been reported from Afghanistan, Canada, Lebanon, Pakistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

WHO expresses its sincere gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for providing the chartered plane that enabled it to successfully allow its team and medical supplies to travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran.