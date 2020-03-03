EFCC Discovers Coffin In Home Of Suspected Fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recovered a miniature coffin in the home of some suspected Internet fraudsters.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency raided a house belonging to one Azeez Adebowale in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the anti-graft agency, Adebowale claimed to be using the coffin as soap rack.

He is said to be among six persons arrested following weeks of intelligence received on their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.

Suspect Caught With Mini Coffin As EFCC Arrests Six âYahoo Boysâ In Ibadan



A mini coffin suspected to contain fetish materials was found with a 38-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Azeez Adebowale, when operatives of EFCC raided his house in Ibadan on Monday, March 2, 2020. pic.twitter.com/MAMQGSS31m — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) March 3, 2020

The suspects including a lady, Toyinsola Bolumole, were picked up by EFCC operatives at locations around Oluyole and Alao-Akala estates of the ancient city.

Others are Ifelowo Ololade, Sonuyi Ayodeji, Folarin Olayinka, and Aluko Olawale.

The commission also recovered four cars, various brands of sophisticated smartphones, and an Automated Teller Machine cards from them.