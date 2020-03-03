EFCC Hands Over Recovered N263m To Kwara Government

The money, which was recovered by the EFCC, was handed over to the state governor, Abdulrahaman Abdul-Razak, by Head of the Zone, Isyaku Sharu, in Ilorin, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2020

 

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday handed over N263,327,800 (Two hundred and sixty-three million, three hundred and twenty-seven thousand, eight hundred naira only) to the Kwara State Government.

The money, which was recovered by the EFCC, was handed over to the state governor, Abdulrahaman Abdul-Razak, by Head of the Zone, Isyaku Sharu, in Ilorin, the state capital.

Sharu revealed that the money was recovered from suspected looters of the state’s treasury.

He said, “The money was siphoned from KWIRS and 16 local government areas of the state.”

He further explained that about N5bn was siphoned from KWIRS and shared in the ratio of 30/70 per cent by some notable individuals in the state through their cronies.

He said, “We have 48 convictions and the worth of recovered assets both at interim and final forfeiture is in excess of N8.5bn.

“The mandate given to the commission is to conduct holistic and all-inclusive clean up of fraud and pen robbery, and we will not relent in doing this.”

Receiving the recovered fund, Governor Abdul-Razak promised to utilise the money judiciously.

He said, “The money I received today is N263,327,800, while the last recovered fund was N210m.

“This fund will be used to augment the budget, social development and the remaining will be used for paying state government debt to federal government on the SME programme.”

He further revealed that the previous administration in the state took a loan of N2bn from the Federal Government to implement SME programmes but nothing was accounted for, as most of it was basically stolen.

Recall that the Ilorin Zonal Office had in October last year handed over N112m recovered from looters of the state's treasury and handed over the Kwara Government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Ihedioha Asks Supreme Court To Set Aside Judgment Removing Him As Imo Governor Instead Of Review
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Legal JUST IN: Supreme Court Adjourns Ruling On Imo Governorship Case Until 3:00pm
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Government, Saraki Return To Court As Peace Talk Stalls
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, For Bragging About ‘822’ Citizens Killed Daily By Malaria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism JUST IN: DSS Lays Siege To Premium Times Office, Attempts To Arrest Editor-In-Chief
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Ihedioha Asks Supreme Court To Set Aside Judgment Removing Him As Imo Governor Instead Of Review
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Institute Claims Discovery Of Drug For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal JUST IN: Supreme Court Adjourns Ruling On Imo Governorship Case Until 3:00pm
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Government, Saraki Return To Court As Peace Talk Stalls
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Bet Shop Owner Killed While Settling Brawl
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, For Bragging About ‘822’ Citizens Killed Daily By Malaria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Senegal, Tunisia Confirm Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad