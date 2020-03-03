Ihedioha Asks Supreme Court To Set Aside Judgment Removing Him As Imo Governor Instead Of Review

As at the time of this report, the court was still in session as parties in the matter were making submissions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2020

 

Emeka Ihedioha has withdrawn the motion asking the Supreme Court to revisit its January 14, 2020 ruling that removed him from office as governor of Imo State.

His lawyer, Kanu Agabi, asked the seven-man panel of the apex court for the withdrawal of the application filed on February 5, 2020 requesting for a review of the judgment.

According to Agabi, they would rely on the second motion filed on February 17, which asked the court to set aside its ruling and restore the verdict of the Court of Appeal earlier handed down.

Agabi said, “We want to ask for the withdrawal of our motion filed on February 5, 2020 to revisit the judgment. 

“We are also withdrawing our written address filed on February 28, 2020.”

As a result of this, the court in a unanimous decision on Tuesday struck out Ihedioha's motion asking for review.

In his argument, Damian Dodo, lawyer to Hope Uzodinma, who is the beneficiary of the January 14 Supreme Court ruling, while reacting to Agabi's submission, asked the court to dismiss the application for lack of merit and incompetence.

As at the time of this report, the court was still in session as parties in the matter were making submissions.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Legal JUST IN: Supreme Court Adjourns Ruling On Imo Governorship Case Until 3:00pm
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Government, Saraki Return To Court As Peace Talk Stalls
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, For Bragging About ‘822’ Citizens Killed Daily By Malaria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Hands Over Recovered N263m To Kwara Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism JUST IN: DSS Lays Siege To Premium Times Office, Attempts To Arrest Editor-In-Chief
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Institute Claims Discovery Of Drug For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal JUST IN: Supreme Court Adjourns Ruling On Imo Governorship Case Until 3:00pm
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Government, Saraki Return To Court As Peace Talk Stalls
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Bet Shop Owner Killed While Settling Brawl
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, For Bragging About ‘822’ Citizens Killed Daily By Malaria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Senegal, Tunisia Confirm Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Hands Over Recovered N263m To Kwara Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad