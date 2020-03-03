JUST IN: Chinese National Tests Negative To Coronavirus In Lagos

A Chinese national isolated in Lagos State has tested negative to Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Government in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, an Italian had tested positive to the virus in Lagos, forcing government to adopt stringent methods to curb its spread.

At least 20 persons, who came in contact with the Italian have been quarantined while more than 150 persons that boarded a Turkish Airline flight into Lagos from Europe with the man are being searched for.

