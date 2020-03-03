JUST IN: Chinese National Tests Negative To Coronavirus In Lagos

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Government in a statement on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2020

Google

 

A Chinese national isolated in Lagos State has tested negative to Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Government in a statement on Tuesday. 

Earlier, an Italian had tested positive to the virus in Lagos, forcing government to adopt stringent methods to curb its spread.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus, Issues Safety Advisory 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

At least 20 persons, who came in contact with the Italian have been quarantined while more than 150 persons that boarded a Turkish Airline flight into Lagos from Europe with the man are being searched for. 

 

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Italian Coronavirus Patient Had Contact With Several Persons In Ogun State Before Being Moved To Lagos Hospital 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

