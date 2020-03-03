JUST IN: Supreme Court Adjourns Ruling On Imo Governorship Case Until 3:00pm

Earlier on Tuesday, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party had through his lawyer, Kanu Agabi, asked the seven-man panel of the apex court for the withdrawal of the application filed on February 5, 2020 requesting for a review of the judgment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2020

 

The Supreme Court in Abuja has reserved ruling on the Imo State governorship matter until 3:00pm today.

Earlier on Tuesday, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party had through his lawyer, Kanu Agabi, asked the seven-man panel of the apex court for the withdrawal of the application filed on February 5, 2020 requesting for a review of the judgment.

He thereafter asked the court to set aside the January 14, 2020 ruling removing him as governor of Imo and uphold an earlier verdict of the Court of Appeal declaring as winner of the election.  See Also Legal Ihedioha Asks Supreme Court To Set Aside Judgment Removing Him As Imo Governor Instead Of Review 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress is the current governor of Imo State following the January 14 Supreme Court decision.

The seven-man of judges will give their verdict on the matter by 3:00pm today. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Ihedioha Asks Supreme Court To Set Aside Judgment Removing Him As Imo Governor Instead Of Review
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Politics Kwara Government, Saraki Return To Court As Peace Talk Stalls
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, For Bragging About ‘822’ Citizens Killed Daily By Malaria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Hands Over Recovered N263m To Kwara Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism JUST IN: DSS Lays Siege To Premium Times Office, Attempts To Arrest Editor-In-Chief
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Ihedioha Asks Supreme Court To Set Aside Judgment Removing Him As Imo Governor Instead Of Review
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Institute Claims Discovery Of Drug For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Government, Saraki Return To Court As Peace Talk Stalls
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Bet Shop Owner Killed While Settling Brawl
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, For Bragging About ‘822’ Citizens Killed Daily By Malaria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Senegal, Tunisia Confirm Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Hands Over Recovered N263m To Kwara Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad