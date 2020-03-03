JUST IN: Supreme Court Adjourns Ruling On Imo Governorship Case Until 3:00pm

The Supreme Court in Abuja has reserved ruling on the Imo State governorship matter until 3:00pm today.

Earlier on Tuesday, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party had through his lawyer, Kanu Agabi, asked the seven-man panel of the apex court for the withdrawal of the application filed on February 5, 2020 requesting for a review of the judgment.

He thereafter asked the court to set aside the January 14, 2020 ruling removing him as governor of Imo and uphold an earlier verdict of the Court of Appeal declaring as winner of the election.

Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress is the current governor of Imo State following the January 14 Supreme Court decision.

The seven-man of judges will give their verdict on the matter by 3:00pm today.