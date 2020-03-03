Kwara Government, Saraki Return To Court As Peace Talk Stalls

wara State Government and Saraki’s family will be returning to court following the unsuccessful out-of-court negotiation between the two parties.

The administration of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had demolished the popular ‘Ile Arugbo’ (house for the old) used by the Saraki family to accommodate old people and also feed them.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that according to initial document from the state government, the property belonging to former Nigerian politician, Olusola Saraki, was in fact originally scheduled to be used for the construction of a public hospital, secretariat for civil servants in Kwara State and parking lot in the 1980's.

The late Saraki allotted the land to himself when he served as a federal lawmaker in the 1980s and used it to construct a home for old people, who regularly visited his abode for assistance. See Also Politics Ile Arugbo: How Late Olusola Saraki Illegally Took Over Land Proposed For Public Hospital

A clinic was however, built but was never fully completed because the land was fraudulently assigned to one Asa Investment for commercial purposes.

After demolition of the house, Bukola Saraki had approached the court claiming rightful ownership of the land, adding that there was a right of occupancy title issued on it.

However, both parties agreed to settle out of court during the last sitting.

They have both returned to court after not making headways with the negotiation.

Counsel to Asa Investment, AbdulAzeez Ibrahim, and the Attorney-General of Kwara, Salmon Jawondo, told the court that they could not reach a definite agreement.

They sought the leave of court to give them a date for the commencement of case.

Jawondo said the dialogue between both parties collapsed when the claimants came out frontally that their demand for the reversal of the revocation order placed on the disputed land was not negotiable.

The court therefore, fixed March 25 for the continuation of the hearing.