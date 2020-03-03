Ondo Court To Deliver Judgment On AAUA Tuition Increment In May



The Ondo State High Court, Akure, will on May 18, 2020 rule on the suit filed to challenge the increment of tuition for students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

Three rights lawyers, Vincent Adodo, Joshua Sebiotimo and Myson Nejo, had dragged the authorities of AAUA to court in an application with suit no: AK/49M/2019, to challenge the increment.

The lawyers are seeking six reliefs on the suits while arguing that the increment was a violation of the rights to education of those affected as guaranteed by section 10 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap A9 Laws of the Federation 2004.

The applicants are also seeking an order of the court directing the respondents to revert to the schedule of fees for the 2017/2018 session.

The lawyers also want the court to direct the governor of Ondo State to forward a bill to the Ondo State House of Assembly for the establishment of a Tertiary Trust Fund for indigent students of Ondo.

In 2018, the Governing Council of AAUA had implemented an increment of tuition across faculties and course levels.



Recall that SaharaReporters had also reported how the increment of tuition had led to protests among students of the university aggrieved by the decision of management.

At the resumed hearing of the case, counsel to the applicants, Akinware Olanrewaju, moved the application while drawing the attention of the court to the responses on preliminary objections filed by respondents.

The counsel also pleaded with the court to grant the six reliefs sought by the applicants.

The respondents, who had earlier moved their preliminary objection, adopted their counter affidavits and asked the court to dismiss the suit.

But after the whole argument before the court, Justice B.F Adeyeye thereafter adjourned the case until May 18 to deliver judgment on the matter.