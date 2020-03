A dissenting judgment delivered by Justice Chima Chiweze of the Supreme Court, Abuja, has set aside the January 14, 2020 ruling of the court and declared Emeka Ihedioha as winner of the governorship election.

Chiweze, who disagreed with the judgment of the six other members of the panel, said that Ihedioha's application had merit and therefore allowed it.

He added that the apex court had the power to review its judgment.