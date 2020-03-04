Coronavirus: Health Officials Screen Workers, Visitors At Aso Villa

The Presidency has commenced screening of all visitors into the Presidential Villa in Abuja as a protective measure against Coronavirus.

The screening is also extended to every worker in government house.

Health personnel stationed at the reception check the temperature of visitors and workers upon arrival.

The visitors and workers are also given hand sanitisers to disinfect their hands before proceeding into the building.

Nigeria has so far recorded only one case of the disease in Lagos State.

An Italian was diagnosed with the infectious disease last Friday.

He has since been quarantined at a Lagos hospital.