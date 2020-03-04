Coronavirus: Nigeria Signs $18.2m Deal With Japan

The minister said that the initiative would help complement the efforts and commitment of the Nigerian Government in the fight against infectious diseases.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2020

The Nigerian Government has signed a $18.2m grant agreement with Japan to strengthen the capacity of network laboratories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for accurate medical and laboratory investigations.

The Nation reports that Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, signed the agreement on behalf of Nigeria.

Agba praised the Japanese Government for fulfilling the promise made by Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, to Nigeria at the TICAD 7 Conference in Tokyo, last year.

Agba described the signing of the grant agreement as “timely”, against the backdrop of the recent outbreak of “the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has become a global concern and every country is doing its best to protect its territory and citizenry.”

The minister said that the initiative would help complement the efforts and commitment of the Nigerian Government in the fight against infectious diseases.

He reassured the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yutaka Kikuta, who signed on behalf of the Japanese Government, of Nigeria’s commitment to creating an enabling environment to sustain the relationship between the two countries as well as the economic development of the Nigerian nation.

Kikuta said the grant Agreement was to support the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to strengthen its surveillance of infectious diseases and improve its capacity for early responses to public health concerns in Nigeria.

The locations, according to him, are the Central Public Health Laboratory in Lagos; LUTH Virology Laboratory; National Hospital, Abuja; University College Hospital, Ibadan; University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu; Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State; UBTH, Benin; and University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Institute Claims Discovery Of Drug For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Chinese National Tests Negative To Coronavirus In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Reps May Shut National Assembly For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Has One Doctor To 2,753 Patients —Health Ministry
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Health Officials Screen Workers, Visitors At Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Discovers Coffin In Home Of Suspected Fraudsters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria: The God That Failed In Africa By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Murder In Kaduna By Achike Chude
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Journalism JUST IN: DSS Lays Siege To Premium Times Office, Attempts To Arrest Editor-In-Chief
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel ICPC Arrests Two Sri-Lankans With Malaysian Passports At Abuja Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram JUST IN: Boko Haram, Army In Gun Battle At Dambao
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EFCC Hands Over Recovered N263m To Kwara Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Entertainment Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Institute Claims Discovery Of Drug For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad