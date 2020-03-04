Court Adjourns Case On Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Over SIM Card Used By Buhari's Daughter

After his detention, Okolie's lawyer, Tope Akinyode, sued the DSS, MTN and Hanan, stating that the trio jointly violated his client's fundamental human rights.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2020

Left-Right: Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi; Hanan Buhari and Anthony Okolie Google

 

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, has adjourned hearing of the case involving Anthony Okolie, a businessman arrested and illegally detained by the Department of State Services for using a SIM card previously used and abandoned by Hanan, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After his detention, Okolie's lawyer, Tope Akinyode, sued the DSS, MTN and Hanan, stating that the trio jointly violated his client's fundamental human rights.

He urged the court to award monetary compensation of N500m jointly or severally against the defendants.

At the hearing of the case on Wednesday, Okolie denounced the claim by the DSS that President Buhari, and not his daughter, ordered his unlawful arrest and detention.

Okolie's lawyer said despite the long period between the court order and the hearing date, he only received "loads of document from the 1st and 3rd respondents last week Friday".

He said the rules allowed his client to react to the processes within five days but he had abridged the time and their processes were being filed. 

In the newly filed court processes, Okolie said the claim of the DSS that President Buhari ordered his arrest was untrue.

He said he was authoritatively informed by one Herbert Ogboli, Assistant Director of Operational Services of the DSS in his office at about 8:00am on September 23, 2019 before he was released that Hanan instructed his arrest and monitored it.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Claims Buhari Ordered Arrest, Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Who Bought SIM Card Previously Used By Daughter, Hanan 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

He said she was contacted three times to substantiate her allegations against him but failed to show up until he was released by the agency. 

E.E Daubry, lawyer representing the DSS, urged the court for an adjournment, saying he needed time to peruse the documents.

However, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, presiding over the case said even though he could hear the matter immediately and even give judgment the following day given that he does not like wasting time, he would not want to shut out any of the parties.

He said the court is restrained from disallowing parties from filing their affidavits thus adjourning the matter for definite hearing until March 13.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman By Court
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Insecurity: Northern Governors To Meet In Gombe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Police Take Over APC National Secretariat In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech Civil Society Groups To Storm National Assembly Over Social Media Bill
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Protest Rocks Kano Over Blasphemous Song, Police Arrest Singer's Parents
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram US Government Offers $7m For Information Leading To Shekau's Arrest
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman By Court
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JUST IN: Boko Haram, Army In Gun Battle At Dambao
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Saudi Arabia Suspends Umrah For Citizens Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Northern Governors To Meet In Gombe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Discovers Coffin In Home Of Suspected Fraudsters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Two Policemen In Delta, Escape With Rifles
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu Gets FBI's Award For Fighting Internet Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Iran Rejects American Aid To Combat Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Businessman For Alleged N21m Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad