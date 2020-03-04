Court Adjourns Case On Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Over SIM Card Used By Buhari's Daughter

Left-Right: Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi; Hanan Buhari and Anthony Okolie

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, has adjourned hearing of the case involving Anthony Okolie, a businessman arrested and illegally detained by the Department of State Services for using a SIM card previously used and abandoned by Hanan, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After his detention, Okolie's lawyer, Tope Akinyode, sued the DSS, MTN and Hanan, stating that the trio jointly violated his client's fundamental human rights.

He urged the court to award monetary compensation of N500m jointly or severally against the defendants.

At the hearing of the case on Wednesday, Okolie denounced the claim by the DSS that President Buhari, and not his daughter, ordered his unlawful arrest and detention.

Okolie's lawyer said despite the long period between the court order and the hearing date, he only received "loads of document from the 1st and 3rd respondents last week Friday".

He said the rules allowed his client to react to the processes within five days but he had abridged the time and their processes were being filed.

In the newly filed court processes, Okolie said the claim of the DSS that President Buhari ordered his arrest was untrue.

He said he was authoritatively informed by one Herbert Ogboli, Assistant Director of Operational Services of the DSS in his office at about 8:00am on September 23, 2019 before he was released that Hanan instructed his arrest and monitored it.

He said she was contacted three times to substantiate her allegations against him but failed to show up until he was released by the agency.

E.E Daubry, lawyer representing the DSS, urged the court for an adjournment, saying he needed time to peruse the documents.

However, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, presiding over the case said even though he could hear the matter immediately and even give judgment the following day given that he does not like wasting time, he would not want to shut out any of the parties.

He said the court is restrained from disallowing parties from filing their affidavits thus adjourning the matter for definite hearing until March 13.