Insecurity: Northern Governors To Meet In Gombe

He said other issues to be tabled for deliberation include the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits (crude oil) in the North-East, prospects and problems of power generation and the role of electricity distribution companies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2020

Governors of Nigeria’s North-East region will meet in Gombe State to deliberate how to tackle insecurity in the country.

The meeting is expected to be attended by Governors Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa; Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi; Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe; Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba and the host, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe.

The meeting would also seek to address other challenges facing the region according to a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, spokesperson for Gombe State governor. 

“The governors will also receive presentation from the North-East Development Commission on exploring the potentials of the commission for infrastructure and human capital development of the sub-region.

“The one-day meeting is expected to set the stage for regular engagement and consultation among the six governors of the region,” he said.

