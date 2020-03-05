China Budgets $15.93bn To Fight Coronavirus

China saw a rise in new cases on Thursday driven by more cases in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, where the virus is believed to have emerged in a market late last year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2020

Vice Finance Minister of China, Xu Hongcai, has said that the country had allocated $15.93bn in funding for Coronavirus.

According to a report by Reuters, Hongcai said this in a press briefing on Thursday.

He added that China would ensure the smooth operation of local governments amid the Coronavirus outbreak and that the finance ministry will ensure the funding needs of Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

China saw a rise in new cases on Thursday driven by more cases in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, where the virus is believed to have emerged in a market late last year.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Saudi Arabia Suspends Umrah For Citizens Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Turkish Airlines Bars Passengers From China, Four Other Countries
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Coronavirus: 300 Million Children Out Of School
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: NCAA Threatens To Sanction Foreign Airlines Over Issuance Of Health Declaration Forms
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 775 Lassa Fever Cases Confirmed Since Outbreak Started
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Italy Bans Kisses, Handshakes
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram US Government Offers $7m For Information Leading To Shekau's Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Protest Rocks Kano Over Blasphemous Song, Police Arrest Singer's Parents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Suspended As APC Chairman By Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension As Police Take Over APC National Secretariat In Abuja
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Saudi Arabia Suspends Umrah For Citizens Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Obasanjo: A Belated Love Affair By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Are We Having Funeral Of APC So Soon? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Are Nigerian Universities Producing Too Many First Class Graduates? By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor Signs Amotekun Bill Into Law
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Personnel Over Shooting Of Civilian In Edo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Insecurity/Corruption: Why The Madness Of Education Abroad For 'Repentant Terrorists'? By Jumu’ah Abiodun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad