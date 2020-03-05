China Budgets $15.93bn To Fight Coronavirus

Vice Finance Minister of China, Xu Hongcai, has said that the country had allocated $15.93bn in funding for Coronavirus.

According to a report by Reuters, Hongcai said this in a press briefing on Thursday.

He added that China would ensure the smooth operation of local governments amid the Coronavirus outbreak and that the finance ministry will ensure the funding needs of Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

China saw a rise in new cases on Thursday driven by more cases in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, where the virus is believed to have emerged in a market late last year.