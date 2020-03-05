Court Of Appeal Gets Acting President

The appointment of Justice Dongban Mensem has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2020

Justice Dongban Mensem Google


The Court of Appeal in Nigeria now has an Acting President. 

The appointment of Justice Dongban Mensem has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. 

A statement by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, revealed that Mensem's appointment is for an initial period of three months with effect from March 6, 2020 when the incumbent President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, will statutorily retire from service. 

The statement reads, “Justice Mensem, who is the next most senior judge of the Court of Appeal, will be acting pending when a substantive appointment to the position of the President of the Court of Appeal may be made by President Buhari subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

“The President’s approval of the appointment of Justice Mensem followed the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria in line with the provisions of Section 238(4) and (5) of the 1999 constitution as amended.”

