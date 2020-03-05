Nigerian Government To Clampdown On Unregistered Teachers

Teacher

The Nigerian Government is set to go after unregistered teachers in the country.

The government is working with the Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria to ensure that only registered teachers in the country practice.

The crackdown will be effective in both private and public schools between March 9 and 17.

Registrar of TRCN, Segun Ajiboye, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday, said that teachers must be certified by TRCN before allowed to practice in Nigeria.

Justifying the clampdown, Ajiboye said that no serious nation would allow her future leaders to be misguided by quacks.

He said, “The National Council on Education declared December 31, 2019, as the last day for unlicensed teachers to be registered with TRCN or get booted out of the classroom.

“TRCN commences compliance monitoring across the country.

"As the December 31, 2019 deadline given by the National Council on Education for anybody who wants to practise as a teacher in the country to get qualified, registered and licensed by TRCN has passed, the regulatory authority is embarking on verification of compliance in all states of the Federation and FCT.

“The exercise is however, put on hold in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states due to the challenges there.

“The TRCN team in each state will be led by a professor of education or a provost of a College of Education. The first leg of the exercise will start on March 9 and end on the 17th.

“However, this exercise will be a continuous one as TRCN has created a Compliance and Enforcement Unit at its head office for routine monitoring.

“Prior to the commencement of the monitoring, a technical team was set up by TRCN and a meeting was held with all state coordinators where issues of logistics were discussed and harmonised.

“TRCN takes exception to some states making TRCN certificates optional in their recruitment of teachers.

"This practice must stop because it is mandatory for anyone who wants to profit from the job of a teacher to be registered with the regulatory authority."