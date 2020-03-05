Police Arrest Personnel Over Shooting Of Civilian In Edo

The incident happened on February 11 at about 7:00pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2020

The police in Edo State have arrested one of its inspectors, who allegedly shot a civilian, Richard Odia, to death in Benin in February. 

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria. 

Nwabuzor said the state Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, had directed an immediate orderly room trial of the inspector. 

He explained that police inspector was serving in Delta Command where he was attached to the Department of Operations and was on special duty to 301 Construction Company, Asaba. 

The command’s spokesman said the policeman was on escort duty from Asaba to Benin when he shot and killed the deceased. 

He also said that the incident happened on February 11 at about 7:00pm. 

According to Nwabuzor, the police personnel shot and seriously wounded the deceased with an AK-47 rifle at a road construction site at Asagba boundary on Benin-Auchi Expressway, after a misunderstanding. 

He said, “The deceased was immediately rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where he unfortunately died on February 12. 

“The Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, hereby condoles with the family and friends of late Richard Odia on his death and assures them that justice will prevail in this case. 

“He has also appealed to them to remain calm and law-abiding as the command under his leadership, holds high premium on human lives. 

“He has however, invited anyone who witnessed the incident to come and give evidence during the trial because without witnesses, the aim of conducting the orderly room trial will be defeated.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

