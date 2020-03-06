EFCC Arrests 42 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ogun

The suspects, whose ages range between 18 and 33 years, were apprehended at different locations in Ilaro, Ogun State, following actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged illegal activities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2020

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, on March 6, 2020, arrested 42 youngsters for their alleged involvement in Internet-related fraud.

The suspects are Peter Fasuhan, Kareem Oladimeji, Adeleke Sodiq, Akinlolu Quadri, Popoola Lukeman, Faniyi Jamiu, Joseph Elijah, Idowu Afolabi, Laleye Olaoluwa, Olabode Olasunkanmi, Shoyola Joseph, Baura David, Janta Oluwafolabomi, Akintunde Wariz, Olukotun Abiodun, Kazeem Popoola and Olaoye Akinyemi. 

Others are Adebanjo Olamide, Esiegbe Dare, Job Emmanuel, Idris Olarewaju, Bakare Sodiq, Popoola Waliu, Popoola Ibrahim, Balogun Daniel, Adegbite Richard, Owolabi Aderibigbe, Oniyide Benjamin, Sheye Oluwaseun, Enitan Babajide, Oguntayo Samud, Daramola Damilola, Adeniji Azeez, Shobola Adeolu, Odunbaku Tunde, Olamilekan Adedeji, Maja Toheeb, Giwa Olajide, Tolu Yusuf, Ashoregbabo Ayo, Akanbi Olamide and Adeosun Temitope.

Items recovered from them include eight exotic cars, mobile phones and laptops.

They will soon be arraigned in court, according to the anti-graft agency. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

