Ex-Iranian Minister Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

The 67-year old diplomat died on Friday morning in a hospital in Iran’s capital city Tehran. In Iran, more than 3,500 people have been infected with Coronavirus and 107 have died.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2020


 

Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Hussein Sheikholeslam, has died after contracting Coronavirus.

The 67-year old diplomat died on Friday morning in a hospital in Iran’s capital city Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported.

Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, described him in a press release as a friend and always fair-minded diplomat.

Sheikholeslam was deputy foreign minister throughout the 1980s and then had roles as Iran’s ambassador to Syria, a member of parliament and was most recently a foreign policy advisor to the Speaker of Parliament, Ali Larijani.

In Iran, more than 3,500 people have been infected with Coronavirus and 107 have died.

SaharaReporters, New York

