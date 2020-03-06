Police Inspector Arrested In Bayelsa For Killing Wife Over Child Custody

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2020

 

Tuddy Warebayigha, a police inspector serving at Kaima Police Division in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife, Mrs Charity Tuddy, to death over the custody of some of their nine children. 

The deceased, who was a teacher, was shot twice in the leg and in stomach at close range. 

The suspect, an indigene of Agorogbene in Delta State, was known to behave in an erratic manner and suspected to be in the habit of heavy consumption of alcohol, according to neighbours.

“The police inspector usually threatened to deal with the wife. As she was on her way home from the farm, he accosted her and demanded for the whereabouts of the children.

“The deceased was not responding to the abuse being rained on her, so the husband cocked his rifle and shot her in the leg.

Other sympathizers’ attempt to grip him from behind and possibly disarm him was met with threat of death. He threatened to kill anyone who intervened.

“After he shot her in the stomach, he was seen making a phone call to another woman, saying “I have shot and dealt with her.” 

Spokesperson for the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, stating that the suspect has been arrested and under investigation.

He said, “On 24/02/2020 at about 1350 hours, Inspector Tuddy Warebayigha, serving at Kaima Police Division, Bayelsa State, shot his wife, Mrs Charity Francis Tuddy, on her way to the farm at Sampou, Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Area, over marital misunderstanding.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. The suspect was arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department for further Investigation. He has been defaulted and if found culpable, will be dismissed and charged to court.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

