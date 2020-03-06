Vatican Records First Case of Coronavirus

The headquarters of Roman Catholic Church, Vatican, has announced its first case of Coronavirus.

Spokesperson for the city-state, Matteo Bruni, told AFP that the index case was discovered on Thursday.

Bruni said Vatican’s clinic had suspended outpatient services.

The health facility, which offers services to 1,000 residents, will be cleaned up while the emergency room will however, remain open.

The clinic serves priests, residents and employees including those now retired as well as their relatives.

Bruni stated that the Vatican was getting in touch with all those, who had passed through the clinic as part of its protocol.

Over 92,000 persons have been infected with the ailment.

Four more have been confirmed in Senegal, bringing the total number of confirmed incidents in Africa to at least nine.