Corps Member Drowns 11 Days To Passing Out In Bayelsa

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident took place at Miami Beach in Nembe-Basanbiri area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 07, 2020


Oluwafemi Mark, a 28-year-old corps member posted to Nembe-Bassambiri under Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was on Friday confirmed dead from drowning during a beach party with some colleagues and indigenes few days to the passing out parade held in the state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident took place at Miami Beach in Nembe-Basanbiri area of the state. 

Spokesperson for the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, stated that it occurred on February 22, exactly 11 days to the passing out parade.

But the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, who personally attended the passing out parade of the 2019 Batch A corps members at Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital, commiserated with the NYSC and family of the victim. 

He stressed the need for stakeholders to intensify efforts at ensuring safety of corps members in the state.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Police Seal APC Secretariat In Abuja, Bar Staff, Journalists From Accessing Facility
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Pastor, Wife Jailed In United Kingdom For Sexually Abusing Children
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress In Adamawa Calls For Oshiomhole’s Expulsion From Party
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Court Bars Commission From Investigating Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Intra-party Crisis: APC To Hold Emergency NEC Meeting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Ikoyi Property
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Police Seal APC Secretariat In Abuja, Bar Staff, Journalists From Accessing Facility
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Pastor, Wife Jailed In United Kingdom For Sexually Abusing Children
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress In Adamawa Calls For Oshiomhole’s Expulsion From Party
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Court Bars Commission From Investigating Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Intra-party Crisis: APC To Hold Emergency NEC Meeting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Ikoyi Property
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Lagos Demolition: Road Transport Workers Urge State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, To Relocate Them
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Inspector Arrested In Bayelsa For Killing Wife Over Child Custody
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Gets Acting President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ex-Iranian Minister Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Eleven NYSC Members To Repeat Service Year In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Dismisses Ex-INEC Chair, Maurice Iwu’s Application To Transfer Case To Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad