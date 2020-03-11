Agba Jalingo To Receive ‘Courage In Difficult Times Award’

Jalingo, who spent 179 days in detention before being admitted to bail, said he was informed of the award via email by Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, Executive Director of S4C.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2020

 

Agba Jalingo, the Nigerian journalist facing trial for alleged acts of treason, terrorism, cybercrime and attempt to topple the Cross River State Government, will on May 12, 2020 receive the Spaces for Change ‘Courage In Difficult Times Award’.

Jalingo, who spent 179 days in detention before being admitted to bail, said he was informed of the award via email by Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, Executive Director of S4C.

He said, “The organising committee of the Clement Nwankwo Annual Lecture on Civil Society, S4C a few days ago informed CrossRiverWatch’s Publisher, Agba Jalingo, that he alongside other activists in their prime will be honoured at the inaugural lecture slated for May 12, 2020 in Abuja.

“According to the mail, the award ceremony aims to ‘honour and recognise the contributions of pioneer activists (dead and alive), who played courageous roles 'at the very beginning', by forming and leading credible human rights organisations that pushed back against political tyranny, and whose selfless sacrifices inspired the institutionalisation of civic engagement at all levels of governance in Nigeria today.

“S4C said Jalingo is the ‘only young person to receive this honour alongside the pioneer activists of the 80s and 90s."

The maiden lecture supported by the Open Society Foundation, will be chaired by Bishop Mathew Kukah and not only represents an effort towards preserving the sector’s iconic history, but also forms part of a broader effort to celebrate courage in difficult times and mobilise civil society actors to work together to defend the civic space.

Jalingo is billed to appear in court on April 6, 7 and 8, 2020 for the prosecution to open and close its case as ordered by trial judge, Justice Sule Shuaibu.

Meanwhile, Jalingo was listed in November's edition of Time Newspaper's #OneFreePressCoalition as one of the 'Top 10 Most Urgent Cases Of Injustice Against Journalists'.

Amnesty International also declared him alongside activists Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare as ‘prisoners of conscience’ in November 2019.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Senate Receives Petition Over Journalist Killed During Shiite Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption More Influential People To Be Arrested Soon, EFCC Chairman Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Is Print Media Dead? By Samuel O. Adeyemi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Fraud Suspect Dudafa's Lawyer Bullies Journalists At Federal High Court In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Free Speech Press Freedom: Senate Bars 7 TV Stations From Covering Plenary
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Assault And Violence: Students Group Urges Rights Commission To Take Action Against Policemen And Thugs Loyal To Senator Saraki
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Storm Palace, Attempt To Evict Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kano Lawmakers Disagree Over Report Recommending Emir Sanusi’s Removal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Emir Sanusi Deposed: Sultan Sa'ad, Shehu El-Kanemi's Turn Loading By Obinna Akukwe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kaduna Names Sanusi Chancellor Of State University
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG ASUU Warns Pro-Chancellor, Babalakin, Not To Visit Institution Again
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I Have No Hand In Sanusi’s Removal –Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Governors Have Power To Dethrone Anybody –Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Church Member Accuses Bishop Oyedepo’s Younger Brother Of Assault, Harassment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Unconstitutionality, Illegality Of Dethronement, Banishment Of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi: Time To Halt Dangerous Trend And Macabare Dance Of Death By Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN, OFR)
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Ten Aides Of Ganduje In False Assets Declaration Saga
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Absconds With Children After Raping Them Multiple Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Okays Forfeiture Of Bauchi Governor’s Son’s Property
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad