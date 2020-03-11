Okada Ban: Lagos Government Orders Arrest Of Military Officers Riding Motorcycle Commercially

The government said this on Wednesday as it affirmed that it would not be rescinding its ban on motorcycle and tricycle in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2020

 

The Lagos State Government has ordered police, military officers to stop riding motorcycles on restricted roads or risk arrest.

The government said this on Wednesday as it affirmed that it would not be rescinding its ban on motorcycle and tricycle in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made the announcement while speaking with journalists after the conclusion of the State Security Council meeting.

He said the government would ensure that no military officer was allowed to use motorcycle for commercial purpose.

He noted that the act was illegal as anyone caught violating the order would be arrested.

He said, “Matters concerning uniform men engaging in commercial motorcycle operation came up in our discussion and there has been an order restricting them from doing that.

“Only a uniform man who is fully kitted and who rides motorcycle as his own personal mode of transportation is allowed.

“If any uniform man ventures into commercial motorcycle operation or Keke, the action of such a person is illegal and such persons are going to be arrested if caught."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Social Media Crucial In Tackling Terrorism In Nigeria –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Amnesty Report Aimed At Frustrating War Against Boko Haram - Nigerian Military
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military Buhari Wants Balanced Military Footprint Across Nigeria, Says Chief of Army Staff
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Disowns 'Soldier' Who Claimed Dapchi Abduction Was Staged
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Buhari’s Integrity Not Enough To Lead Nigeria - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Army Committee Faults Danjuma's Claim Of Troops' Collusion In Taraba Killings
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Storm Palace, Attempt To Evict Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Emir Sanusi Deposed: Sultan Sa'ad, Shehu El-Kanemi's Turn Loading By Obinna Akukwe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kaduna Names Sanusi Chancellor Of State University
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Okays Forfeiture Of Bauchi Governor’s Son’s Property
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Ten Aides Of Ganduje In False Assets Declaration Saga
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kano Lawmakers Disagree Over Report Recommending Emir Sanusi’s Removal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education UNILAG ASUU Warns Pro-Chancellor, Babalakin, Not To Visit Institution Again
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal Church Member Accuses Bishop Oyedepo’s Younger Brother Of Assault, Harassment
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Governors Have Power To Dethrone Anybody –Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Turkish Airlines To Cancel Flights To Nigeria Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I Have No Hand In Sanusi’s Removal –Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Absconds With Children After Raping Them Multiple Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad