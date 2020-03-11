Social Media Crucial In Tackling Terrorism In Nigeria –Nigerian Army

Director, Civil-Military Affairs, Maj. Gen. Usman Muhammad, stated this at a one-day interactive session in Akure, Ondo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2020

Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai The Nation

 

The Nigeria Army has said that the social media was crucial in tackling terrorism in the country.

Director, Civil-Military Affairs, Maj. Gen. Usman Muhammad, stated this at a one-day interactive session in Akure, Ondo State.

According to Muhammad, the social media was an important platform for the dissemination of information, therefore efforts must be made for it not to be used wrongly by criminal elements, who could spread false items.

He said, “There is need to engage those using the social media to propagate news because when they spread the right information, there is the tendency that insecurity will reduce in the country.

“But if wrong information or fake news are shared on the social media, this has the tendency to undermine the security of the country.

“When you get information, you can verify it if you are not sure of it, and more importantly is for you to know the source of such information before sharing.

“The social media is indeed a powerful and important tool and it represents a key role in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.”

Journalists, bloggers and others using the social media to share information and other materials were encouraged to always put national security in mind while carrying out their duties.

